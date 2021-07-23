Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 408,114 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,114 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Danaher worth $216,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $290.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $190.34 and a 52 week high of $290.24. The stock has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

