Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $119,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

CRM opened at $248.28 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.08. The company has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,460 shares of company stock valued at $92,259,103. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

