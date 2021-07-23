Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 105.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Anthem worth $187,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 27,709 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Anthem by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $384.30 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

