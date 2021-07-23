Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 38,874 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,874 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.37% of Aptiv worth $137,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,953,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Aptiv by 17.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,685,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,459,000 after buying an additional 250,504 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 40.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

