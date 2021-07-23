Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 804,531 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 804,531 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $205,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

