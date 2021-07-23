Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $125,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of CM opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

