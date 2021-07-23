Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Lion Point Capital LP

Lion Point Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar accounts for about 5.9% of Lion Point Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned 1.10% of Canadian Solar worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $3,357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,089,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.91. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSIQ. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

