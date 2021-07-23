Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $4.70

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.46. Cango shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 14 shares.

CANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $657.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

