Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Anthem, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $25.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.15. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANTM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.24. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after buying an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

