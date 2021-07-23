Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $40.12 on Friday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
