Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $40.12 on Friday. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.776 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

