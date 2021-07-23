Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

HAL stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 42.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

