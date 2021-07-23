Capital One Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

