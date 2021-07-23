Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Product Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $225.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

