Cappasity One Day Volume Reaches $230,598.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $230,598.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00850364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

