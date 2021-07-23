Capri (CPRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.11. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

