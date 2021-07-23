Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Capri by 87.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.