Carbon (CRBN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.04 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $72,355.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00100846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00140937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,240.10 or 1.00208320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,538,682 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

