CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after buying an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after buying an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

