CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down to $28.36

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $27.45. CarGurus shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 2,286 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,963 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,912 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CarGurus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

