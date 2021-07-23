CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim Sells 22,434 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mohammad Shamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

