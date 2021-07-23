Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CSV stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $648.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,051.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

