Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Hugh Pelham Purchases 80,000 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £125,600 ($164,097.20).
CARR traded up GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 155 ($2.03). 32,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,830. The stock has a market cap of £145.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. Carr’s Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.09.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 21.98%.
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.