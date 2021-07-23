Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Hugh Pelham Purchases 80,000 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £125,600 ($164,097.20).

CARR traded up GBX 4.75 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 155 ($2.03). 32,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,830. The stock has a market cap of £145.23 million and a PE ratio of 17.03. Carr’s Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.09.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Monday.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.