Carry Trading 8.7% Higher This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $60.05 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026772 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,327,792,976 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

