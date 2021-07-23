Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $20,094,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $20,094,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,140. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.47 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.00. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $341.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

