Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Sells $513,500.00 in Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casa Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00.

CASA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. 169,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,453. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $669.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.