Cashaa Reaches Market Cap of $24.40 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and $567,535.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.78 or 0.00864518 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,980,875 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

