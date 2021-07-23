Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Trading Up 20.7%

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF)’s stock price was up 20.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.52. Approximately 1,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

