Casper (CSPR) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $60.91 million and $7.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00103926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,344.05 or 0.99706922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,231,213,644 coins and its circulating supply is 976,767,665 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

