Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Casper has a market capitalization of $67.07 million and approximately $11.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00104774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00140689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,743.10 or 1.00213781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.43 or 0.00895232 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,232,605,416 coins and its circulating supply is 982,866,792 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

