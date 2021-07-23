Caspian 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,279.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $6.86 million and $3,279.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00845301 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CSP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

