Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 120,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,796. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.