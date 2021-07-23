Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Acquires Shares of 255,173 Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000.

OTCMKTS PMGMU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

