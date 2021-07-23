Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys New Shares in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 299,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 3.51% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000.

Shares of KL Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

