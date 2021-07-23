Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 299,994 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 299,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,730,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

