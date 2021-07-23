Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC reduced its position in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,708 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.29% of CM Life Sciences worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMLF. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $63,008,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $22,335,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $19,283,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $8,810,000. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMLF stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

