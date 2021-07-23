Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Increases Stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.25% of Reinvent Technology Partners worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTP opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97. Reinvent Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

