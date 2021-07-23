Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.77% of Environmental Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,454,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,392,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENVI opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

