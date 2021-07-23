Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth about $10,956,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Levere during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,980,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRAU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

