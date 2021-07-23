Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.60% of Centricus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,342,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENH opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

