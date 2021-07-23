Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,955,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of LEGAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

