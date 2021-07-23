Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 261,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.47% of Health Assurance Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.