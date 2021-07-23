Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.73 Million in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTPAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $149,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

