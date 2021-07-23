Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.78 Million in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 278,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHCAU. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,992,000.

DHC Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

