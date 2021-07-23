Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

