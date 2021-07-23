Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

DHHCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

