Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 258,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,960,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $390,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.