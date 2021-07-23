Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 219,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.82% of Acies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Acies Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Acies Acquisition stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71.

Acies Acquisition Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

