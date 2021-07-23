Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 3.27% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000.

TZPS stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

