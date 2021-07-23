Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Takes Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 210,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MACAU. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of MACAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

