Cat Token (CAT) Price Hits $0.0748 on Major Exchanges

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Cat Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $487,947.26 and approximately $80,133.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for $0.0748 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.81 or 0.00374207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The official website for Cat Token is gocattoken.com . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

